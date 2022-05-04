Man To Journey 80km Around Maltese Coastline To Raise Funds For Ukrainian Refugees
One man has pledged to walk 80km around the entire Maltese coastline to raise funds and help Ukrainian refugees in Malta.
The route would see the man behind the event – Rupert Swanson – use Malta’s coastal towers as reference points as he sets out from Ċirkewa and comes full circle over the perimeter of the isle, terminating at Mellieħa.
The event is set to take place on 8th May. Swanson aims to raise €1,000 through a crowdfunding campaign to help Ukrainians who have found their way to Malta.
Should you wish to contribute, you can do so by clicking here.
Malta has been home to Swanson for the better part of nine years and is no stranger to similar events that have seen him raise funds for worthy causes in the past.
A keen cyclist, hiker, and fighter for worthy causes, in 2021 he cycled 140km around the island to raise awareness of Selective Mutism in Malta.
This year, Swanson will do it on his own two feet.
