Man To Journey 80km Around Maltese Coastline To Raise Funds For Ukrainian Refugees

One man has pledged to walk 80km around the entire Maltese coastline to raise funds and help Ukrainian refugees in Malta.

The route would see the man behind the event – Rupert Swanson – use Malta’s coastal towers as reference points as he sets out from Ċirkewa and comes full circle over the perimeter of the isle, terminating at Mellieħa.

The event is set to take place on 8th May. Swanson aims to raise €1,000 through a crowdfunding campaign to help Ukrainians who have found their way to Malta.

Should you wish to contribute, you can do so by clicking here.