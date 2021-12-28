Mandatory Quarantine Should Be Reduced For COVID-19 Negative People, PN Urges
The Nationalist Party has called for the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule to be reduced for those that have tested negative for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a positive person.
This comes amidst discussions all over the globe over whether the mandatory quarantine is actually effective, with countries like South Africa and the USA starting to reduce the 14-day quarantine.
“The 14-day quarantine is being reduced after a negative test in multiple countries all over Europe. This should also be considered in Malta,” the PN said in a statement.
The opposition also appealed for the Government to take steps towards reimbursing people that would have taken a swab test at a private clinic, saying that the Government should take responsibility for those costs.
It also highlighted how difficult it has been over the last few days to get in contact with the 111 COVID-19 helplines, as it has been overloaded with calls.
They also called for the Government to make the self-testing kits accessible and readily available, which are still hard to acquire in Malta.
The statement was concluded by a call for people to continue receiving the COVID-19 vaccine booster dose and extended their supports for those struggling.
Do you agree with the Nationalist Party?