Mandatory Quarantine Should Be Reduced For COVID-19 Negative People, PN Urges

The Nationalist Party has called for the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule to be reduced for those that have tested negative for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a positive person.

This comes amidst discussions all over the globe over whether the mandatory quarantine is actually effective, with countries like South Africa and the USA starting to reduce the 14-day quarantine.

“The 14-day quarantine is being reduced after a negative test in multiple countries all over Europe. This should also be considered in Malta,” the PN said in a statement.