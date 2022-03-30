Mark Anthony Sammut Quashes Rumours Of Potential PN Leadership Role

Newly-elected PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut has confirmed that he will not be contesting in a leadership race for the Nationalist Party.

The announcement came by way of social media which saw Sammut maintain that his sole interest lay in serving as a Member of Parliament.

“It seems that the usual pseudo-commentator articles have already started writing about me without even talking to me,” Sammut wrote, stating that it was his aim to ‘be the voice’ of the districts that elected him, and to continue his work as President of the General Council of the PN.

“I want to make it clear that I have no interest to contest for the [PN] leadership, as it has been rumoured.”