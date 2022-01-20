Mark Camilleri: Police Giving Impression That They Are Allowing Joseph Muscat To Get Away With It

“Some of them seem to be in contact with Joseph Muscat given that he was tipped off about the search,” he said. “Note, the usual lies of Joseph Muscat that he got to know about the search in advance because of a ‘Nationalist source’,” he continued.

“So, the future of our country right now rests in the hands of the police force: a collective of underpaid honest officers, opportunist hoodlums and burger-flippers. Who will win amongst them, we don’t know yet,” Camilleri said.

This was said in a blog post uploaded last night reacting to the news, with the intention of pointing out some of the “huge implications” of the search of Muscat’s home.

While reacting to yesterday’s news of Joseph Muscat’s house being raided as part of the Vitals corruption investigation, Mark Camilleri said that “so far the police are giving the impression that they are allowing him to get away with it”.

“The corruption behind the Vitals deal has been known for some time now, and the police had ample time and room to investigate. And there is not only the Vitals deal. There’s the Electrogas deal, the Montenegro deal, the proximity of his chief of staff to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s alleged murder, and much more,” he said.

“If the police are doing investigations exclusively and only when magistrates initiate them, then we are fucked.”

Camilleri also called out Prime Minister Robert Abela for the comment he gave following the raid, describing it as “dumb and inappropriate”.

“Robert Abela successfully minimised the importance of what is happening with his dumb and inappropriate comment. No court expert is in a position to argue whether the police should have the right to confiscate the mobile phones of a suspected criminal’s children, especially if the criminal is a pathological-lying psychopath,” he said.

“Abela is ingratiating with his previous master as he is leaving the door open to the possibility that Muscat wins the case. If Muscat wins this case and has no guilty convictions on any other corruption allegation, Muscat will use his victory to return to politics,” he continued.

In a series of podcasts done with Jon Mallia, Camilleri had also said that Muscat will return to politics when he feels he is legally threatened. “That time seems to be now.”

He also stressed that there is a lot at stake here, including the future of our country.

