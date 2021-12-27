Mark Camilleri Says His Divisive Book Sold All 4,000 Copies – And More Might Be Coming
Former National Book Council Chairman Mark Camilleri announced earlier today that all 4,000 copies of his book have been sold.
Camilleri’s controversial book has been a bestseller in Malta since published and has taken the island’s political sphere by storm due to the serious allegations revealed in the book.
“I think if the people want it, they should have it,” Camilleri said. “If we sell them all, we print some more.”
Camilleri revealed that he “will probably print another 1,500 copies just to make sure everyone gets a copy”.
He also said that there are too many people that have been asking for a copy of the book to leave the calls unanswered.
His book deals with matters related to corruption, particularly focusing on the time that Joseph Muscat was Prime Minister of Malta.
A Rent Seeker’s Paradise shocked many with the claims revealed in the book, ranging from sexual escapades to exchanges between high profile figures.
Have you read A Rent Seeker’s Paradise?