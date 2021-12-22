Marsa Worker At Risk Of Dying After Work Accident While Installing Solar Panels

A Marsa worker whose identity is still unknown is at risk of dying after falling from a height of a storey and a half while installing solar panels.

The accident occurred in the Marsa Industrial Estate earlier today at around noon.

OHSA has said in a statement that the victim is in danger of loss of life, and has started investigations into the cause of the accident.

A Magisterial Inquiry has been appointed.

Police investigations are still underway.

OHSA also said that it will not be able to provide any more information because the investigation is still ongoing.

More details as they come.