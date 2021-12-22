د . إAEDSRر . س

Marsa Worker At Risk Of Dying After Work Accident While Installing Solar Panels

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A Marsa worker whose identity is still unknown is at risk of dying after falling from a height of a storey and a half while installing solar panels.

The accident occurred in the Marsa Industrial Estate earlier today at around noon.

OHSA has said in a statement that the victim is in danger of loss of life, and has started investigations into the cause of the accident.

A Magisterial Inquiry has been appointed.

Police investigations are still underway.

OHSA also said that it will not be able to provide any more information because the investigation is still ongoing.

More details as they come. 

READ NEXT: Justyne Caruana Says She Won’t Contest Election As She Files Court Proceedings Against Standards Commissioner

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All