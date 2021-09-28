Marsaskala ‘Safe Haven’ For Strays And Abandoned Animals Given Three Month Eviction Notice
A beloved haven for abandoned animals in Marsaskala may have to close down after being given three months to vacate the property.
The Sunshine Animal Sanctuary is desperately seeking a new place to rent after they were presented with a three month eviction notice via their current landlord.
The sanctuary just announced the news in a Facebook post, appealing for help and any suggestions on a possible field to rent so that the animals can be relocated.
“We are appealing for help basically as we don’t want to have to let go of the sanctuary, but if nothing comes up, we may have to,” Leila Scott, a leading animal activist and a major part of the sanctuary, told Lovin Malta.
The sanctuary takes in a number of abandoned and abused animals, including farm animals, a rarity for Maltese sanctuaries.
It currently homes a number of rescues – two pigs, five ducks, a duckling, 18 rabbits, one rooster and chicken, and two guinea pigs.
“The last thing we want is to be in a position where we have nowhere to go with the animals and have no choice but to let go of our beautiful sanctuary. This would mean giving away most of our beloved animals and not being able to take in all those who will need our help in the future. Our backs are really up against the wall,” the sanctuary wrote in a Facebook post.
Sunshine Animal Sanctuary is one of the first in Malta to take in a wide variety of animals in need, from chickens to rabbits to pigs.
“Finally Malta has a safe haven for farm animals to go, like rabbits, ducks chickens, and pigs for example and we don’t want this to come to such an abrupt end,” Scott said.
Scott also commented on the growth that the sanctuary has been experiencing in the last months and lamented how it would be a shame to see this all go to waste.
“We hope that someone can help us continue our work, and keep Sunshine Animal Sanctuary alive,” she appealed.
If you know of a potential solution for the volunteers at Sunshine Animal Sanctuary, please get in touch with them at your earliest.
