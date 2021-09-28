Marsaskala ‘Safe Haven’ For Strays And Abandoned Animals Given Three Month Eviction Notice

A beloved haven for abandoned animals in Marsaskala may have to close down after being given three months to vacate the property.

The Sunshine Animal Sanctuary is desperately seeking a new place to rent after they were presented with a three month eviction notice via their current landlord.

The sanctuary just announced the news in a Facebook post, appealing for help and any suggestions on a possible field to rent so that the animals can be relocated.

“We are appealing for help basically as we don’t want to have to let go of the sanctuary, but if nothing comes up, we may have to,” Leila Scott, a leading animal activist and a major part of the sanctuary, told Lovin Malta.

The sanctuary takes in a number of abandoned and abused animals, including farm animals, a rarity for Maltese sanctuaries.

It currently homes a number of rescues – two pigs, five ducks, a duckling, 18 rabbits, one rooster and chicken, and two guinea pigs.

“The last thing we want is to be in a position where we have nowhere to go with the animals and have no choice but to let go of our beautiful sanctuary. This would mean giving away most of our beloved animals and not being able to take in all those who will need our help in the future. Our backs are really up against the wall,” the sanctuary wrote in a Facebook post.