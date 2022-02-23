Mary Muscat, Lecturer And Fr David’s Twin, Is Running As Electoral Candidate For PN

Mary Muscat, lawyer, University lecturer, mother and the fraternal twin of Fr David Muscat, is running as a PN candidate on the third district.

While she hasn’t revealed her core policies as election season is underway, Muscat is know to hold pro-life views when it comes to abortion. Muscat has also been quite the advocate for people with disabilities.

Muscat used to be a Police Inspector, leaving the force in 2010. However, she had recently run for the position of Police Commissioner, which Angelo Gafa’ was eventually appointed to.

Even though Muscat is originally from Mosta, she’s running on the third district, which includes Żejtun, Marsaskala and Marsaxlokk.