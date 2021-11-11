د . إAEDSRر . س

Massive Tree And Pole Collapse In Żejtun Road After Heavy Rain

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A massive tree and pole collapsed earlier this morning in a major road in Żejtun, obstructing the carriageway.

This comes after the heavy rainfall that Malta experienced in the early hours of the morning, leaving roads flooded causing damage.

The collapse of the tree and pole left the area severely stuck in traffic, but fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. 

Members of the Civil Protection Unit were called on-site to safely remove the tree and the pole.

Photo credit: TVM

Do you have any photos of today’s rainfall? 

READ NEXT: Storm Floods Għajnsielem And Submerges Cars As Mayor Urges Public To Avoid Certain Roads

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All