Massive Tree And Pole Collapse In Żejtun Road After Heavy Rain

A massive tree and pole collapsed earlier this morning in a major road in Żejtun, obstructing the carriageway.

This comes after the heavy rainfall that Malta experienced in the early hours of the morning, leaving roads flooded causing damage.

The collapse of the tree and pole left the area severely stuck in traffic, but fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Members of the Civil Protection Unit were called on-site to safely remove the tree and the pole.

Photo credit: TVM

Do you have any photos of today’s rainfall?