MCAST Urges Teachers’ Union To Lift ‘Draconian’ Directives As Students Left Waiting For Exam Results

MCAST has urged the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) to lift its directives on lecturers, which has seen students left without exam results.

In a statement to Lovin Malta, MCAST said that the MUT’s measures are disproportionate and unfairly affect students, and that Principal Joachim James Calleja invited the Union to lift the directives this morning.

The College also said their students have every right to receive their results and claims to have been proactive in inviting the Union to settle the dispute in order for students’ rights to prevail.

According to the Principal, all outstanding issues that MUT has raised have been discussed.

The Union, on the other hand, has stated that it is now up to MCAST to comply in order to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

In his correspondence to the Union earlier today, MCAST Principal Joachim James Calleja said:

“It is truly unfortunate that the Union is taking such draconian measures against an educational institution which is always open for dialogue with the MUT, in constant touch with you and your colleagues, negotiating in the best interest of your members.”

He also reiterated that he is “truly upset that the MUT takes measures to harm the students’ interest and rights when all other interests of lecturing staff have been meticulously looked into by management and addressed professionally, efficiently and effectively.”