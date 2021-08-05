MCAST Will Only Allow Vaccinated Students To Attend Graduation Ceremony

Unvaccinated students of MCAST will not be allowed to attend their graduation ceremony according to a recent email received by the graduates.

A student reached out to Lovin Malta to detail what they consider to be an act of “discrimination”.

“Those of us who have finished their courses during the 2019-2020 scholastic year have received an email letting us know that we are invited to attend the graduation ceremony that was delayed last year,” he said.

The email explains that students must present a vaccination certificate upon arrival, in line with the health authorities’ standards for “safer organised controlled events taking place in an enclosed area.”

“As this is a developing situation, MCAST may communicate changes as published by the Health Authority,” the educational institution said, adding that while no guests will be invited, the event will be streamed live and recorded.