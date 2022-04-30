Here’s What Megaways Are And How They Work

The world of online gambling has been evolving at quite a steady pace. Creating different online slot mechanics like jackpots and megaways is what keeps giving that edge to different game providers. Created in 2017 by Big Time Gaming, the megaways feature is one of the most lucrative ways you can play. Traditionally, a slot game would have a number of fixed paylines that you would need your symbols to land in. So, you would need to be lucky enough to get the right symbols in the right spot.

But, things work a bit differently with megaways. Instead of having fixed paylines megaways means that the number of paylines will be randomly determined on every different spin. Giving you the possibility to unlock up to 117,649 different ways to win per spin – megaways is one of the ways you just might win some money when playing a slot machine. Megaways in action Playing a megaways slot is exactly the same as playing a normal slot. Your job is still to press spin and hopefully, win. It’s the game mechanics that work differently. Let’s have a look at some of the unique games created by different game providers that make use of this function.

Cash’N Riches Megaways Created by Microgaming, this sparkling slot is all about the glittering jewels and hopefully getting a couple of them in your purse. With the winning symbols changing every spin, you can see which symbols are needed to possibly win you some money at the top of the reels. Buffalo King Megaways Being one of Pragmatic Gaming’s creations, Buffalo King megaways has no fixed reels and no fixed pay lines. With each reel having the ability to house a different number of symbols, the total amount of megaways that can be unlocked in this slot game is 200,704.

Big Bad Wolf Megaways Inspired by the classic three little piggies story, the aim of the game is to unlock as many as possible whilst helping the pigs not get eaten by the big bad wolf. Spin to play, and hope that you’ll unlock as many megaways as possible out of the total 117,649 megaways available on this slot game. 1 Million Megaways BC Experience the iciness of prehistoric times and hope that any winning symbols will show up in order from left to right. Having a minimum of 64 megaways and a maximum of 117,649 – landing on a paying line and winning some cash is more likely with this slot when compared to a traditional one.

