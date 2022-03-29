Leo Messi Pens Three Year Partnership With Malta-Based Blockchain Company Socios
Football’s very own G.O.A.T., Leo Messi has joined forces with Fan Token creators Socios.com with the aim of empowering football fans in a never-before-seen way.
It becomes the latest among a series of lucrative ventures for the Malta-based blockchain provider, whose Fan Tokens have been taking the sporting world by storm.
Fan tokens are a type of digital asset – like cryptocurrencies – that allows fans to interact with the club and weigh in on certain decisions taken by the club. Elements such as kit styles, or even numbers, can be influenced by the humble football fan.
Following Messi’s transfer to PSG, over $1.2 billion worth of fan tokens were traded. And now, the global football legend has partnered with the enterprise.
Following the announcement of a three-year agreement, Messi had this to say:
“Fans deserve to be recognised for their support. They deserve opportunities to influence the teams they love. Socios.com exists to enhance the fan experience, to enable fans to ‘be more’,” he added, coining the campaign slogan.
This year, Socios.com will provide a portal that runs at least 500 polls that could set the course of decisions at a club level.
And with Messi as its Global Brand Ambassador, promoting the enterprise with his 400 million followers, the possibilities are surely endless.
In the near future, Socios.com will also start rewarding fans with unique digital gifts, including NFTs, as well as merchandise and match-worn jerseys, while being eligible to access exclusive discounts linked to club sponsors.
Last January, Malta-based Socios.com announced a partnership with Lega Serie A, the league at the top of the Italian football pyramid.
Several of the world’s biggest clubs, such as Barcelona, Manchester City, and Juventus have launched Fan Tokens through the app to bring fans closer than ever to their teams.
In addition to European football clubs, the tokens are also used by several US basketball franchises including, most recently the Sacramento Kings.
Tag a football lover