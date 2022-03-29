Leo Messi Pens Three Year Partnership With Malta-Based Blockchain Company Socios

Football’s very own G.O.A.T., Leo Messi has joined forces with Fan Token creators Socios.com with the aim of empowering football fans in a never-before-seen way.

It becomes the latest among a series of lucrative ventures for the Malta-based blockchain provider, whose Fan Tokens have been taking the sporting world by storm.

Fan tokens are a type of digital asset – like cryptocurrencies – that allows fans to interact with the club and weigh in on certain decisions taken by the club. Elements such as kit styles, or even numbers, can be influenced by the humble football fan.

Following Messi’s transfer to PSG, over $1.2 billion worth of fan tokens were traded. And now, the global football legend has partnered with the enterprise.

Following the announcement of a three-year agreement, Messi had this to say:

“Fans deserve to be recognised for their support. They deserve opportunities to influence the teams they love. Socios.com exists to enhance the fan experience, to enable fans to ‘be more’,” he added, coining the campaign slogan.