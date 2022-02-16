MGRM Insist ABBA Leader Is In Breach Of Court Order Until Payment Is Settled

“[In his response], Mr Grech Mintoff conveniently fails to mention that upon learning that MGRM was crowdfunding to enforce the court orders against him, he tried to bind MGRM not pursue further legal action before committing himself to settle the payment,” MGRM’s lawyers told Lovin Malta.

This comes following Grech Mintoff’s response to MGRM’s announcement that Grech Mintoff is still yet to pay them €3,975.77 after being sued for libel.

Malta’s Gay Rights Movement (MGRM) has insisted that ABBA leader Ivan Grech Mintoff is in breach of a court order until payment is settled.

“Mr Grech Mintoff’s position only continued to cement our belief that he was taking MGRM for a ride and his ‘promise’ to pay was another delaying tactic of his, and therefore there was no point in continuing our amicable efforts to receive payment,” they said.

“We reiterate that Mr Grech Mintoff is the subject of a Court judgement ordering him to make payment, irrespective of whether this is forked out by him or other third parties, and that he is not in a position to negotiate or set conditions to make the payment he has been ordered to make.”

“Until such time that the Court ordered payment is settled, Mr Grech Mintoff remains in breach of the Courts’ orders.”

This comes in response to Grech Mintoff telling Lovin Malta that while he refuses “to pay MGRM a single penny, MGRM’s lawyers are fully aware that third parties were willing to pay the fine. The third parties are still waiting to hear back from MGRM’s lawyers who initially accepted this arrangement but then stopped communicating”.

He also stressed that “MGRM are harming our children by promoting the vile gender indoctrination agenda in our education system, in complete breach of parental rights, without their knowledge and consent”.

On 15th February, MGRM sent a letter to the Electoral Commission to “take all necessary measures and action within its power against Grech Mintoff and to assess the eligibility of his candidature”.

