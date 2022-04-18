Minister Ian Borg Asks President Zelenskyy To Address Malta’s Parliament
Minister of Foreign Affairs Ian Borg has asked to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the Maltese Parliament.
The announcement came along as a social media post from Minister Borg, following a conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
“I asked him to consider having President Zelenskyy address the Maltese Parliament after it reopens,” he began. “The request was appreciated and he promised me that he would pass along his recommendation to see it done.”
“He told me how grateful the Ukrainian Government is for Malta [for] the help we are giving – humanitarian aid, medical interventions, education, and in welcoming Ukrainian refugees as well.”
Borg maintained that Malta is fully behind the sanctions imposed by the European Union upon the Russians and that the state is fully committed to implementing them.
He also said that Kuleba understood why Malta had not expelled Russian diplomats thus far, and this, was due to the small size of the Maltese Embassy in Moscow.
Spoke with my Maltese counterpart @followianborg. Grateful to Malta for supporting five previous rounds of EU sanctions on Russia. I stressed that the sixth EU sanctions package must necessarily include an oil embargo on Russia.
— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 18, 2022
