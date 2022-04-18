Minister Ian Borg Asks President Zelenskyy To Address Malta’s Parliament

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ian Borg has asked to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the Maltese Parliament.

The announcement came along as a social media post from Minister Borg, following a conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“I asked him to consider having President Zelenskyy address the Maltese Parliament after it reopens,” he began. “The request was appreciated and he promised me that he would pass along his recommendation to see it done.”

“He told me how grateful the Ukrainian Government is for Malta [for] the help we are giving – humanitarian aid, medical interventions, education, and in welcoming Ukrainian refugees as well.”