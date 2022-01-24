Miriam Dalli’s Twitter Account Hacked With Police Opening Up Investigation

Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli has filed a police report with the Cyber Crime Unit after her Twitter account was hacked last weekend.

The news came vis-a-vis a post from Dalli’s Facebook page earlier today, which followed the discovery that Dalli’s account had been hacked sometime during the past weekend.

Hackers behind her Twitter account had Dalli’s location changed from Malta to New York City and featured several posts from gaming console sellers and re-sellers.