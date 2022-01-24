Miriam Dalli’s Twitter Account Hacked With Police Opening Up Investigation
Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli has filed a police report with the Cyber Crime Unit after her Twitter account was hacked last weekend.
The news came vis-a-vis a post from Dalli’s Facebook page earlier today, which followed the discovery that Dalli’s account had been hacked sometime during the past weekend.
Hackers behind her Twitter account had Dalli’s location changed from Malta to New York City and featured several posts from gaming console sellers and re-sellers.
Presently, the identities of the hackers are still unknown, but investigations are currently underway to determine the way forward.
Despite the gravity of the situation, the minister also spoke of the ordeal somewhat lightheartedly, confirming first-and-foremost that she still resides on our rock.
Please don’t ask for quotes for gaming consoles from Miriam Dalli’s Twitter page.