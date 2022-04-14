Mitħna Tax-Xarolla Will Return To Former Glory With €10,000 Restoration Project
Works to restore one of Malta’s most notable landmarks – the Mitħna Tax-Xarolla – have been announced.
The mill was the unfortunate victim of a harsh windstorm that hit Malta on 19th March and suffered extensive structural damage as a result.
Minister for Public Works and Planning Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that the ministry will oversee repairs that will bring the mill back to its former glory.
It will also be made more available for tourists.
Works are expected to be completed later this year, at a cost of around €10,000. The funds would cover six, new 30-foot poles (antarjoli), a re-design of the mill blades, and other changes to give the landmark a new look.
Damage to the structure drew the attention of many, most notably Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, both of whom pledged to support the Zurrieq Local Council in repairing the structure.
The mill was constructed in 1724 and is one of the eight Manoel Foundation mills built by Grandmaster Vilhena on land owned by the Order of St John.
It had already undergone some restoration after its antennas were destroyed in a violent storm decades ago, following its abandonment.
This project could see the age-old landmark restored to a state worthy of its prestige, and garner the attention of tourists along the way.
Are you excited to see works carried out?