Mitħna Tax-Xarolla Will Return To Former Glory With €10,000 Restoration Project

Works to restore one of Malta’s most notable landmarks – the Mitħna Tax-Xarolla – have been announced.

The mill was the unfortunate victim of a harsh windstorm that hit Malta on 19th March and suffered extensive structural damage as a result.

Minister for Public Works and Planning Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that the ministry will oversee repairs that will bring the mill back to its former glory.

It will also be made more available for tourists.

Works are expected to be completed later this year, at a cost of around €10,000. The funds would cover six, new 30-foot poles (antarjoli), a re-design of the mill blades, and other changes to give the landmark a new look.