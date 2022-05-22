Money, Time And Motivation: What Malta Needs For Its People To Lose Weight According To Them

Malta’s skyrocketing obesity numbers are a growing concern. If not for the fact that being obese can cut one’s life shorter, then for the fact that obesity is costing the country millions. Obesity is costing Malta €100 million a year. And despite that, we still seem reluctant to change our lifestyle habits. For this reason, we asked 460 respondents of a Lovin Malta weight loss survey what needs to change in order to get them to lose weight, and they have spoken.

1. The cost of living “The state should tax unhealthy foods and make fruit and vegetables cheaper to buy.” Healthy food is expensive. I mean, why should someone spend €20 on in-season fruits, vegetables, and pasture-raised eggs when they can spend half that at a pastizzerija and feed the entire family (if not even the neighbors)? The issue prompted the question: why not support our local farmers? “The government should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers and help them by any means necessary. If they produce healthy food, we should support them.” Nothing decides the contents of our pantries more than the price. And soaring costs of living have driven many towards cheaper alternatives, even though it doesn’t bode well for our health. “So long as junk food is cheaper than healthy food, I will continue to eat junk food.” “Eating healthy has become too expensive. Soaring prices of fish, fruit, and vegetables have left me unable to keep up.”

2. People are too busy to be healthy “Our full time should be less than 40 hours per week, what time is left to exercise if I work all the time?” Two options were proposed. The first was that of lower working hours throughout the week – a four-day week, perhaps? The second was having employers introduce at least one hour a day dedicated solely to physical activity in the workplace. “They should reduce the working week to a four-day-week or 30-hour-week, to give more time to plan meals, prepare food, exercise, and lead a more balanced lifestyle.”

3. The environment, or lack of “I would like to walk more, but there are no outdoor places to walk or run safely. It’s buildings and construction sites everywhere you look.” Malta is truly living in the age of concrete, with the majority of projects on this island making use of the infamous material in favour of prioritising parks and open spaces where people can walk and breathe in the fresh air. If not by walk, then what about the bicycle? Bicycle lanes do exist in Malta, but the idea of using them was perceived as a ‘death wish’. “It’s about time the government takes care of the environment to actually motivate people to want to get out!”

4. Better public transport Several respondents of the survey wished that Malta had a reliable transport system that could take people from place to place in a reliable and timely manner. Because if that were the case, it could move some to get rid of their own cars. In doing so, they would happily rely on public transport for long-distance travel, and their own two feet for short distances. Presently, 72% of the Maltese are classed as sedentary. That means that they do not walk at least 30 minutes, three times a week. Imagine if they were gently nudged to do so. “The government should promote walking in city centres and create a better infrastructure for running and biking.”

5. The culture Generally speaking, the Maltese know which foods fall under the umbrella of ‘healthy eating’. Where they fall short, however, is willpower. “It has to start with educating youngsters at school. The government must launch campaigns to help them learn about food and physical education. “They must help overweight kids understand that it could mean trouble for them down the line.” Other respondents were a little more creative, and entertained ideas centred around information on how to make healthy food more ‘eatable’. “What about education on how healthy eating can be made tastier?”

6. The idea of living healthily needs to be made more attractive. “Maybe instead of giving €100 cheques before an election, we should get a gym membership and free consultations with professionals.” The Maltese love a good deal. With that said, could the reduced expense tied with supervised training be another avenue to explore? “It would be great if gym memberships and aerobic classes were offered at reduced fees, and if practical information on losing weight was more readily available.”