More Dinosaur Chaos: Jurassic Valletta Scene Unveiled By Universal Pictures In New Trailer
Universal Pictures has just unveiled a brand new trailer for the Jurassic World Dominion movie, featuring an extended scene in Valletta’s very own streets.
While it finally gives more information on the plot, Maltese fans will really be interested in around 20 seconds of new footage from that Valletta scene.
From hastily-made dino traps to keep raptors at bay to one very unlucky guy on a scooter in Pjazza San Ġorġ, it looks like the scenes involving Malta are going to be one heck of a chaotic ride.
Jurassic World Dominion is the upcoming third film in the Jurassic World trilogy and the direct sequel to the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Check out the new trailer down below:
It has been confirmed that the runtime of Jurassic World Dominion will be 2 hours 26 minutes and 57 seconds making it the longest movie in the franchise.
The movie is set to be released on 10th June.
