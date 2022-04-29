د . إAEDSRر . س

More Dinosaur Chaos: Jurassic Valletta Scene Unveiled By Universal Pictures In New Trailer

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Universal Pictures has just unveiled a brand new trailer for the Jurassic World Dominion movie, featuring an extended scene in Valletta’s very own streets.

While it finally gives more information on the plot, Maltese fans will really be interested in around 20 seconds of new footage from that Valletta scene.

From hastily-made dino traps to keep raptors at bay to one very unlucky guy on a scooter in Pjazza San Ġorġ, it looks like the scenes involving Malta are going to be one heck of a chaotic ride.

Jurassic World Dominion is the upcoming third film in the Jurassic World trilogy and the direct sequel to the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Check out the new trailer down below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

It has been confirmed that the runtime of Jurassic World Dominion will be 2 hours 26 minutes and 57 seconds making it the longest movie in the franchise.

The movie is set to be released on 10th June.

Tag someone that needs to watch this

READ NEXT: 'Snake-Like Beast': 1m Long Jellyfish Colony From Portuguese Man O'War Family Spotted In Malta

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All