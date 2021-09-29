More Nails In Sausages Found In ‘Tal-Wej’ Fields Between Naxxar And Mosta
Residents of Mosta have raised concerns over another batch of sausages stuffed with nails found in local fields.
The deadly sausages were found in the vicinity of the fields of ‘Tal-Wej’, a large area of land situated between Mosta and Naxxar.
It appears that the sausages were placed within the area with the intention of killing dogs that frequent the fields.
Residents of the area flagged the situation in a post on the animal awareness Facebook group ‘Rubs Puppy Love’, warning other dog owners that walk their dogs in the area.
Many dog owners expressed their disappointment at the sight, especially given that it’s only been a few weeks since sausages filled with screws were found around Għarb and San Lawrenz in Gozo.
“Owning a dog has become a nightmare,” one dog owner said.
The fields can be accessed from ‘Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin’, and stretch out until ‘San Pawl tat-Targa’ in Naxxar.
If anyone holds any information on this act of cruelty, they are encouraged to get in contact with the Police.
