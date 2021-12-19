More Than Half Of Malta’s Planning Applications Were Rejected By Disabilities Commissioner In 2020

A total of 2,819 applications were not approved by the CRPD.

Out of the 4,030 applications submitted to the Compliance Unit that forms part of CRPD, only 611 of these were approved, while another 600 fell under the parameters of MEPA Circular 2/14, and were therefore excluded from being vetted by the CRPD, a representative confirmed.

In the year 2020, more than half of the planning applications submitted to the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) were rejected, due to not fulfilling the necessary criteria.

The Unit’s role is primarily that of receiving planning applications from the Planning Authority for its consideration on whether they are compliant with the Access for All Design Standards.

In the case of new buildings, the applicant is required to obtain a certificate from CRPD stating that the plans are compliant with the Access for All Design Guidelines.

Then, the next step would be for the Planning Authority to issue a compliance certificate to allow for water and electricity to be connected to the development.

Where the plans are not compliant, the technical experts in the Unit prepare an audit report which shows the amendments which need to be made in order for the development to be approved.

The CRPD continuously promotes the concept of Universal Design which would ensure that accessibility for all is still viewed as a key factor in the planning of infrastructure.

The Compliance Unit is mainly responsible for monitoring, auditing, giving advice, and certifying applications that are made for the development of buildings that are open to the public.

Unit officers also carried out 307 site inspections prior to recommending the issuance of a Compliance Certificate, without which one cannot apply for electricity and water utilities. Of these, 133 were found to be compliant, and 174 were not compliant.

The Unit also works with architects and developers to ensure that the plans which are eventually approved are accessible for disabled people.

Accessibility continues to be an issue in our country, and while many are working at bettering, more awareness is definitely needed to ensure that people with disabilities get the lives that they deserve.

