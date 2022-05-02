One of the first things you’ll learn is how to remember your mother’s phone number. Everyone calls up their mother for help, advice, and anything in between. Here are the seven types of calls we’ve all made to our mothers. 1. The recipe call

So it’s dinner time and you’re craving your mother’s signature dish, but you’ve never asked for the recipe. Fret not as it’s as simple as calling her up and writing down everything you need. Keep your ears peeled for any special tips she might have to make her recipe almost as good as she does it. 2. The gossip call

Calling up your mother to let her in on all of the hot new gossip about your co-workers, neighbours, and your friends has become somewhat of a ritual at this point. Of course, she returns the favour by telling you every minuscule detail about Ċetta from down the road and all of the family drama. 3. The advice call

Mulling things over and reaching a decision can be hard, so it’s important to have someone with a sound mind who can listen and give you some advice. Calling up momma bear to let it all out and see what she thinks is one of the many reasons she’s amazing. 4. The favour call

When in a pickle, there’s no one better to call than your mum. No matter how big or small, your mother will definitely have your back. Be it with a needle and thread to fix that hole in your dress or with a shoulder to lean on, you can always count on mum. 5. The ‘save me’ call

Life can be hard, it’s tricky saying no, and sometimes you just need an easy way out. That’s why it’s super useful to blame your absence going somewhere on your mum! Stuck on a horrifying date or just don’t feel like going to that party, just say that your mum needs you at home and go spend your time however you want to. 6. The callback

There’s nothing more horrifying than opening up your phone to a million missed calls from your mum. Brace yourself for some screaming and possibly a bit of swearing when you call her back. This type of call is definitely our and our mother’s least favourite, but what can you do. 7. The ‘just because’ call

Last but not least, calling just because you want to hear your mother’s voice and just want to have a conversation is one of the main reasons we call. Usually, there’s nothing grand or exciting going on, just life, but life is so much better when you share it with your loved ones. Show your mother how much you love and care for her by getting her one of the gorgeous pieces by Mvintage.

Gorgeous pendants, heartwarming words and some unique shapes – make Mother’s Day special with an unforgettable Mvintage piece. Resilient yet elegant, this gift will truly encapsulate the balance between beautiful and strong that is found in every single mother. No matter what kind of mum yours is, she will definitely appreciate one of these gorgeous sets for mother’s day. Treat her to the pure love and kindness set. Designed using premium materials, this gift will make your mother feel bold and empowered. If your mother likes the simpler things in life then she will adore the “ma” blue and light pink heart necklace set. There’s no better way to encapsulate the truest form of love given by your mother than by this dainty heart hollow pendant.

Looking pretty in pink, the pure love twist necklace set can be modified to suit any occasion. Boasting an interchangeable design, you mother can pick and choose which of the handpicked coins and stones suit her mood. Last but not least, offering that personal touch, you can engrave any message of your liking on the kindness sun spin charm chainset. Making this gift even more unique, your mother will simply adore wearing this personalized pendant. Treat your mother to something as unique as her this Mother’s Day. Browse through Mvintage’s full Mother’s Day collection and place your order online today. Mums are the closest thing we have to superheroes. Make sure to show her just how much you care and express your gratitude for everything she’s done for you with a gorgeous pendant. Tag someone who’s still looking for a Mother’s Day gift!