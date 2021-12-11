‘My Mother Had To Try On Shoes In The Road’: One Son Shares the Challenges Of Accessibility In Malta

“When booking a restaurant you have to ask whether it’s accessible or not.”

“Pavements are mostly too narrow and it’s simply not comfortable to push a wheelchair through them. Since they’ve included red bricks they’ve become even worse,” the man told Lovin Malta.

One son whose mother is confined to a wheelchair has raised concerns over issues surrounding accessibility in Malta, which remains a challenge for many people in the country.

“But one of the worst experiences was when my mother wanted to buy a specific pair of shoes due to condition on her feet and she had to try on her shoes on a busy main road in Mosta.”

The issue surrounding accessibility in Malta is nothing new, especially with the planning issues that his country often faces.

At the end of November, Lovin Malta reported how a Maltese mother of a beautiful little boy with disabilities is not being given access to attend government-run after-school services.

Meanwhile, a YouTuber had highlighted the trials and tribulations of a person utilising a wheelchair in Malta, way back in 2019.

The video highlighted the use of public transport when using a wheelchair, general pedestrian access, and a lack of curb ramps across the country.

Malta has upped its efforts in recent years, but it seems the same issues remain.

If you’ve been affected by issues surrounding accessibility, please reach out to [email protected]

Have you ever experienced issues with accessibility in Malta?