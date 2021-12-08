د . إAEDSRر . س

Nadur Woman Suffering Serious Injuries After Falling In A Shaft

A 66-year-old woman from Nadur is suffering from serious injuries after falling in a shaft from a height of around one storey.

Medical assistance was immediately called to the site of the accident, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

She was later classified to be suffering from serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened to look into the case, and it is being led by Magistrate Bridget Sultana.

Police investigations are currently underway.

