Naxxar Fire That Killed Rescue Dog And Destroyed Boy’s Bedroom Brings Football Community Together
A fire that ripped through the home of a family in Naxxar has led to an outpouring of support from various football factions.
The fire, which is believed to have started from an electrical circuit shorting, spread beyond control, leading to major damage throughout the house, with the Mangion family’s 13-year-old son Luca’s bedroom being totally destroyed.
The most heartbreaking loss that they suffered was their family dog ‘Yogi’, a rescue dog, who sadly did not make it out alive from the incident.
The youngest son, Luca, not only lost his dog but also lost all of his cherished belongings, particularly his football memorabilia.
Being an avid fan of FC Barcelona, the local community for the club ‘FC Barcelona Supporters Club Malta’ has encouraged people to send in donations, to restore his collection and help bring a smile to his face after such a traumatising experience.
“We’re not asking for much, all we are asking for is, if anyone wants to donate money with the aim of buying Luca official FCBarcelona merchandise so he starts his collection again and hopefully putting a smile on his face after this serious incident, it would be greatly appreciated.”
Donations for Luca’s memorabilia can be made to Malachy Portelli 99207663 (REVOLUT), writing DONATION FOR LUCA upon sending payment.
It wasn’t only them – Naxxar Lions Youth Nursery, the local club that Luca plays with, are also asking for donations for the family.
Friends of the family are also accepting donations to help in restoring their destroyed home, via an HSBC account, number 033203803051 (Daren Mangion), IBAN is MT49MMEB44336000000033203803051 or alternatively via Revolut on 99426544.
Though the fire damaged their house extensively and led to the tragic loss of their rescue dog, the community is determined to help support the family during this difficult time.
Share this story to support Luca and the Mangion family