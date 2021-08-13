Naxxar Fire That Killed Rescue Dog And Destroyed Boy’s Bedroom Brings Football Community Together

A fire that ripped through the home of a family in Naxxar has led to an outpouring of support from various football factions.

The fire, which is believed to have started from an electrical circuit shorting, spread beyond control, leading to major damage throughout the house, with the Mangion family’s 13-year-old son Luca’s bedroom being totally destroyed.

The most heartbreaking loss that they suffered was their family dog ‘Yogi’, a rescue dog, who sadly did not make it out alive from the incident.

The youngest son, Luca, not only lost his dog but also lost all of his cherished belongings, particularly his football memorabilia.

Being an avid fan of FC Barcelona, the local community for the club ‘FC Barcelona Supporters Club Malta’ has encouraged people to send in donations, to restore his collection and help bring a smile to his face after such a traumatising experience.