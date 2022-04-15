Naxxar’s Good Friday Procession Cancelled Due To Bad Weather After Two Pandemic Years
As the island continues to deal with strong wind, the Naxxar Parish Church has decided to cancel its Good Friday procession due to the worsening wind.
This has come as a disappointment to many, given that no processions or feasts have happened in Malta in two whole years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Naxxar Collegiate and the Good Friday organising group would like to inform the general public that due to the current stormy circumstances and following a discussion in which all possible alternatives have been studied, the decision has been taken to a Good Friday procession does not come out,” the Naxxar Collegiate said in a statement a few moments ago.
“We are grateful to those who over the last few weeks have worked to make the procession possible,” it said.
Apart from Naxxar, other localities might also be missing out on the long-awaited traditions, with Mosta and Żejtun also rumoured to have to cancel their processions due to the same reasons.
The majority of localities are currently waiting until 4pm before making a decision, in hopes that the weather shifts until then.
Were you looking forward to the procession?