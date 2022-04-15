Naxxar’s Good Friday Procession Cancelled Due To Bad Weather After Two Pandemic Years

As the island continues to deal with strong wind, the Naxxar Parish Church has decided to cancel its Good Friday procession due to the worsening wind.

This has come as a disappointment to many, given that no processions or feasts have happened in Malta in two whole years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Naxxar Collegiate and the Good Friday organising group would like to inform the general public that due to the current stormy circumstances and following a discussion in which all possible alternatives have been studied, the decision has been taken to a Good Friday procession does not come out,” the Naxxar Collegiate said in a statement a few moments ago.