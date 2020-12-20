Neil Agius Swims Across Gozo Channel With Santa In Tow To Raise Awareness On Obesity And Plastic Pollution

Neil Agius has completed his latest challenge, swimming across the Gozo-Malta channel in two hours, towing ‘Santa Claus’ all to bring awareness to obesity as well as plastic pollution.

Kicking off from Marfa at 9.35am, Agius ferried his friend Michel Galea across the channel, covering 6km, landing at Ħondoq ir-Rummien at 11.36 am.

Neil covered the journey despite the cold temperatures, strong winds, and dark clouds looming over the entire country.

Neil is currently being revered as one of the island’s best athletes after completing a gruelling 100-kilometre between the two islands, all of which was covered in an intimate documentary published by Lovin Malta.

He does this all in the aid of wave of change. So next time you’re out in the countryside, make sure to pick up three pieces of plastic.