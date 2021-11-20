New Għexierem Rabat Road Inaugurated After Months Of Road Works

The new Għexierem road and promenade in Rabat has been inaugurated by the Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ian Borg, after months of road works.

The road was reconstructed as it had previously been left in a state of collapse, now, in turn, creating a safer pedestrian route.

“We felt what these residents were feeling and we took up the challenge,” Borg said.

The minister addressed how this road was in dire need of reconstruction, in order to provide safe infrastructure for Rabat residents.