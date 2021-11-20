New Għexierem Rabat Road Inaugurated After Months Of Road Works
The new Għexierem road and promenade in Rabat has been inaugurated by the Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ian Borg, after months of road works.
The road was reconstructed as it had previously been left in a state of collapse, now, in turn, creating a safer pedestrian route.
“We felt what these residents were feeling and we took up the challenge,” Borg said.
The minister addressed how this road was in dire need of reconstruction, in order to provide safe infrastructure for Rabat residents.
Apart from the road works, certain concepts were incorporated such as a solar footprint, in order to maintain sustainability.
“Extensive work has been done and today this road includes around 90 additional car parking spaces, an electric car charging station, the first solar footpaths in Malta, and greener infrastructure through 40 new trees and plants,” the Minister said.
He also personally thanked Infrastructure Malta for delivering the work, saying that Malta is benefitting from the highest quality of modern infrastructure.
Rabat Mayor also expressed his gratitude for this project, saying that it was a dream that came true, and noting the environmental benefits that the project comes with.
“Environmentally, we have seen the implementation of solar-powered lighting and a number of trees and plants,” he said, thanking the Ministry and all of Rabat residents.
