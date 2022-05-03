New Permitless Concrete Quay Works Spotted In Comino, Local Council ‘Unaware’

The Għajnsielem local council, which is the entity which takes care of Comino, told Lovin Malta that they were not aware of such works taking place.

The matter was flagged by independent politician Arnold Cassola, who posted images of cement plastered on the rocks in a social media post.

Works for what appears to be a concrete quay have appeared on the quaint island of Comino, next to the rocky shore.

“The Għajnsielem Local Council is not aware and was never informed of any type of development for a concrete quay in Comino and it shall be looking into the matter,” mayor Kevin Cauchi told Lovin Malta.

“Cement certainly cannot be plastered all over the rocks in such a sensitive location!” he expressed.

Moments later, the mayor confirmed that the local council could not find a permit for such works on Comino, nor was it notified of anything of the sort.

“We could not find any permit to the mentioned structure. The Għajnsielem local council has now requested the Planning Authority to investigate the matter,” he said.

This is a developing story as it is unclear at these early stages who is behind the concrete and action from the Planning Authority is now awaited.

