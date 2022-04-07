Newly Elected PN MP Calls For Unused Garage Complex To Be Opened To St Paul’s Bay Residents
Newly elected PN MP Ivan Castillo is urging for an unused garage complex in St Paul’s Bay to be opened up to residents of the area struggling to find parking.
The situation behind it is that around a year ago, 400 parking spaces were built within a garage complex connected to a school in St Paul’s Bay, with the intention to be used both for the school and for residential purposes. However, this has not yet been done.
“It has been finished for almost a year now – and the best part is that the lights are left switched on every night while the garage complex is locked,” he lamented.
“A management agreement needs to be established between the government and the local council so that struggling residents can have an option of where to park,” Castillo told Lovin Malta.
“These residents would be looking for parking after a long day at work and see the garage complex with the lights switched on but access denied,” he said.
“They are crying to find parking,” he stressed.
“My appeal is for Minister Clifton Grima to make sure to resolve this issue as soon as possible so that these residents do not continue struggling,” he appealed.
Castillo also gave a voice to residents which have been experiencing damage to their vehicles due to no available space for parking, also pointing out that such statistics of high criminality in the area should not be ignored.
“The situation can be amended so that these residents are given assistance. There is no available parking to park as is, it simply does not exist, due to all the apartment blocks that were built without garages,” he said.
Castillo added that the residents of these areas are feeling as if they have been forgotten, stressing that more assistance should be given in order to target the high rates of criminality and help with integration.
