Newly Elected PN MP Calls For Unused Garage Complex To Be Opened To St Paul’s Bay Residents

Newly elected PN MP Ivan Castillo is urging for an unused garage complex in St Paul’s Bay to be opened up to residents of the area struggling to find parking.

The situation behind it is that around a year ago, 400 parking spaces were built within a garage complex connected to a school in St Paul’s Bay, with the intention to be used both for the school and for residential purposes. However, this has not yet been done.

“It has been finished for almost a year now – and the best part is that the lights are left switched on every night while the garage complex is locked,” he lamented.

“A management agreement needs to be established between the government and the local council so that struggling residents can have an option of where to park,” Castillo told Lovin Malta.