Next Available PCR Test From 3rd January, Malta’s Health Ministry Clarifies Amid Confusion

In Gozo, the next available appointment is normally within 24 hours.

The clarification comes after rumours which were going around earlier this week saying that the waiting list for a swab test is that of a month’s time.

In the case of people showing symptoms, “a symptomatic person who calls for a test today will be given an appointment for a Rapid Antigen Test tomorrow. The next available date for a PCR is on the 2nd of January,” a spokesperson for the Health Ministry clarified.

The Health Ministry has clarified that the next available date for a COVID-19 test carried out by the state is from 3rd January for asymptomatic people.

“As part of the national health service, 5,000 swabs are currently being performed daily, and more appointments have been added this week due to the increased demand. These include PCRs, rapids, and molecular assay,” they explained.

Speaking of the increase in demand, the spokesperson pointed out that it is not just a reflection of the rising cases, but other aspects too.

“While the increase in demand reflects the increase in daily numbers which is happening all over the world, it is also the result of persons requiring a swab for other purposes, such as travelling and the early release from quarantine for vaccinated persons,” they said.

They also emphasised that to answer to this rise in demand, “we are increasing the number of vaccinations daily (particularly the booster) in order to have most of the population vaccinated with three doses as this is the best way to attack the virus”.

With all this being said, the Health Ministry is still urging people to avoid calling the 111 COVID-19 helplines unnecessarily and to undergo quarantine when coming in contact with a positive person regardless of whether they tested negative.

