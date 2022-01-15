NGO Calls For Objections As Another ODZ Application Surfaces In Marsaxlokk

“We just started 2022, and once again we are seeing attempts by the greedy to steal public and ODZ land,” the NGO said in a press release.

An application was filed by Marsaxlokk FC for the development of a hostel and an old people’s home close to the football ground’s premises.

NGO Marsaxlokk Heritage has called for people to submit their objections as another application on ODZ land has surfaced in the locality of Marsaxlokk.

“A similar application has already been filed last year and was heavily objected to by residents, architects, and competent entities,” it said making reference to a previous application.

“Nothing much has changed, and again we are seeing a very similar proposal which would still develop ODZ land, steal public land and steal Port Ruman’s garden, all in the name of sports and well-being,” it continued.

“Marsaxlokk FC has been trying to insult our intelligence. An old people’s home is nothing but a distraction to carry out extensive commercial development on public land, with profit being on top of their agenda,” it said.

Marsaxlokk Heritage objected to the development for a number of reasons and is encouraging people to do the same.

“An existing public garden in Port Ruman is integrated into the application. The applicant has no legal ownership of this garden, nevertheless, mature trees will be uprooted, the garden excavated and developed (including pool, saunas etc), to later re-landscape the surface,” it explained.

Apart from that, the commercial nature of this project, that of a hostel and old people’s home,is not compatible with the local plan for the area.

“The area is also on ODZ, and the hostel, will see a sizable enlargement of the footprint over the ODZ public car park,” it continued.

“The site is also a strategic open area at the Kavallerizza area. With this proposal, the area will not remain open but will be all enclosed with buildings and hence degenerating the neighbourhood.”

Last but not least, the development will leave negative visual effects from all sides, as it is part of a valley.

Representations can be sent in by following this link.

