NGO Sounds Alarm Over 500 Stranded Migrants In Maltese Search And Rescue Area

Alarms have been raised over 500 people reportedly in danger in Malta’s Search and Rescue Zone (SAR), currently on a boat that departed from Libya.

The Alarmphone NGO, a hotline support for people crossing the Mediterranean sea, appealed for authorities to “rescue immediately” in a tweet posted last night.

“500 people in danger in the Maltese SAR area! Alarmphone received a call from a boat with over 500 people that departed from Tobruk in Libya,” it said.

“They have engine problems, some people are sick, they have no food or water. We have alerted the authorities and are demanding an immediate rescue operation!” it appealed.