NGO Sounds Alarm Over 500 Stranded Migrants In Maltese Search And Rescue Area
Alarms have been raised over 500 people reportedly in danger in Malta’s Search and Rescue Zone (SAR), currently on a boat that departed from Libya.
The Alarmphone NGO, a hotline support for people crossing the Mediterranean sea, appealed for authorities to “rescue immediately” in a tweet posted last night.
“500 people in danger in the Maltese SAR area! Alarmphone received a call from a boat with over 500 people that departed from Tobruk in Libya,” it said.
“They have engine problems, some people are sick, they have no food or water. We have alerted the authorities and are demanding an immediate rescue operation!” it appealed.
The distressed vessel is currently located to the East of Malta, though the current proximity is unclear.
Italian people also directly appealed to Malta to intervene to aid the people in danger, saying, “500 people need rescue without delay. Malta act now”.
The NGO Alarm Phone has repeatedly accused the Maltese and Italian authorities of failing to act to save lives in the Mediterranean in recent years. The NGO has also been accused of false reporting by local authorities on several occasions.
