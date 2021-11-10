NGOs Call For Removal Of Prison Director After Another Prison Suicide
Repubblika, Moviment Graffitti, and Aditus are calling for Alex Dalli, the prison director, to be removed immediately following the suicide of an Indian inmate at Corradino Correctional Facility.
Moviment Graffitti and Repubblika are also calling for the resignation of the Minister for Home Affairs, stressing that he needs to shoulder responsibility.
This comes following this morning’s shocking news of yet another suicide of a prisoner within Malta’s prison grounds.
“Today is yet another confirmation that Dalli’s role as prison director is within itself a source of danger on the lives trusted within his care,” Repubblika said in a press statement.
“His methods, his behaviour, and his idea of discipline, that he himself admits that he exercises to instill fear in prisoners, are yet another cause of a death within the prison,” it said.
“We are tired of hearing excuses.”
Moviment Graffitti also expressed its deep sadness and outrage at the news that the Corradino prison facility has claimed another life, saying that, “Alexander Dalli must go. Immediately. We shall not let this stand”.
“What should be a correctional and rehabilitation facility is now a place of death and terror,” it said in a statement.
The pressure group also announced that the group will be announcing further action shortly.
“Another death in prison. Alexander Dalli must be removed immediately. No waiting for the conclusions of yet another inquiry, no suspension pending investigation, and no resignation. He needs to be removed by Minister Camilleri with immediate effect,” Aditus said in a statement.
Repubblika acknowledged that suicides can definitely never be completely avoided, regardless of the efforts. Nonetheless, it stressed that the amount of deaths Malta has been seeing coming from prison, within a functioning democracy, is completely unacceptable.
“In this history of our country, never have we heard of so many deaths coming out of Malta’s prison within such a short amount of time,” Repubblika emphasised.
“There is no room for brutality in a civilised country,” it said.
