NGOs Call For Removal Of Prison Director After Another Prison Suicide

Repubblika, Moviment Graffitti, and Aditus are calling for Alex Dalli, the prison director, to be removed immediately following the suicide of an Indian inmate at Corradino Correctional Facility.

Moviment Graffitti and Repubblika are also calling for the resignation of the Minister for Home Affairs, stressing that he needs to shoulder responsibility.

This comes following this morning’s shocking news of yet another suicide of a prisoner within Malta’s prison grounds.

“Today is yet another confirmation that Dalli’s role as prison director is within itself a source of danger on the lives trusted within his care,” Repubblika said in a press statement.