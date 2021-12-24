‘Nħobbuk Enz’: Henry Galea Gives Touching Farewell At Stepfather’s Funeral

“Today we gave you your final farewell, and it was the farewell that you deserved,” Henry wrote in a Facebook post while sharing photos and videos from the funeral.

This comes after the shocking news of his stepfather’s passing earlier this week while he was in the hospital and COVID-19 positive.

Maltese TikTok influencer Henry Galea shared an emotional post after his stepfather’s funeral happened earlier this morning.

“From the bottom of my heart, on behalf of my mother, my family and I, I would like to thank everyone for the gifted flowers and their attendance at the funeral,” he continued.

“We love you Enz, you’re always in our hearts,” he said.

His stepfather Enzo Abela was known as a Karnival artist and passed away at the age of 52.

Following his battle with COVID-19, Henry pleaded with the nation for everyone to start taking the fight against COVID-19 more seriously, and appealed for people to take the vaccination possible to stop more families suffering as his had.

Lovin Malta sends its heartfelt condolences to the Galea family during this difficult time