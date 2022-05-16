No More Masks Needed Aboard Flights As Of Today

No more masks are needed today aboard flights, as Malta continues to remove the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

The only places now where masks are still mandatory are hospitals, clinics, and elderly care homes.

The decision comes after the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced that the wearing of masks in airports and on European flights is “no longer recommended”.

The Passenger Locator Form (PLF) has also been removed for arrivals, which was one of the requirements needed to go abroad during these past two years.

Weddings and events are also completely back to normal, after a two-year hiatus for many eager brides and grooms.

From now on, the seven-day quarantine and isolation will also only be necessary for positive cases, without affecting their primary or secondary contacts.

Tag someone that needs to know this