د . إAEDSRر . س

No More Masks Needed Aboard Flights As Of Today

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

No more masks are needed today aboard flights, as Malta continues to remove the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

The only places now where masks are still mandatory are hospitals, clinics, and elderly care homes.

The decision comes after the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced that the wearing of masks in airports and on European flights is “no longer recommended”.

The Passenger Locator Form (PLF) has also been removed for arrivals, which was one of the requirements needed to go abroad during these past two years.

Weddings and events are also completely back to normal, after a two-year hiatus for many eager brides and grooms.

From now on, the seven-day quarantine and isolation will also only be necessary for positive cases, without affecting their primary or secondary contacts.

Tag someone that needs to know this

READ NEXT: Luxury Gżira Spa Launches Amazing Ancient Egyptian And Greek Treatments

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All