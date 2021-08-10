Nurses Union Directives In Protest Against The Triaging Of Patients Raise Legal And Ethical Concerns

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) proposed directives in protest to their newly appointed role in the triaging of patients and these have raised legal and ethical concerns since they are said to put the health of the patient at risk.

Triaging involves taking the temperature of patients and asking them a series of basic questions to assess whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

This is done to decipher whether they should be allowed to congregate with other patients.

Doctors have been doing this work until recently when the health authorities decided to shift the load to nurses and reception personnel so as to free up doctors’ time.

This decision was met with a memo from the MUMN president Paul Pace who ordered several directives that a prohibitory injunction found to risk the health of patients.

Some of the directives involve the stopping of; bloodletting, assisting in suturing, ear syringing and the removal of sutures – the latter three Pace described as forming part of “non-essential services”.

However, a prohibitory injunction filed in the Civil Courts in December by the Ministry for Health found that the halting of these procedures pose a risk to the health of the patient and thus concerns of breaches of the Maltese Code of Ethics for Nurses and Midwives have been raised.