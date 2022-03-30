‘Our Hearts Are Broken’: The Wanted Frontman Tom Parker Dies Age 33
Tom Parker, the frontman for the well-known band, The Wanted, has passed away at 33 years of age.
His passing came after a two-year battle with brain cancer.
The illness did not deter him from continuing his massive stint with the band, having – in recent weeks – performed on stage whilst on a wheelchair.
The tragic news came from his wife, Kelsey, who wrote on Instagram:
“It is with the heaviest of our hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken.”
“Tom was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”
“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you”
The couple married in 2018 and had a daughter, Aurelia, and a son, Bodhi, aged two and one, respectively.
He is widely known for many of the group’s successes, having been nominated for 14 World Music Awards, Two Brit Awards, an American Music Award, and an MTV Video Music Award.
The Wanted formed in 2009, with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes, and Jay McGuiness.
Their hits include Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun, and All Time Low.
Without question, music fans worldwide mourn the loss of the talented Tom Parker, who has left us at such a young age.
Rest in peace