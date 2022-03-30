‘Our Hearts Are Broken’: The Wanted Frontman Tom Parker Dies Age 33

Tom Parker, the frontman for the well-known band, The Wanted, has passed away at 33 years of age.

His passing came after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

The illness did not deter him from continuing his massive stint with the band, having – in recent weeks – performed on stage whilst on a wheelchair.

The tragic news came from his wife, Kelsey, who wrote on Instagram:

“It is with the heaviest of our hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken.”

“Tom was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you”