Over €3 Million Collected For Families In Need At Puttinu Cares’ Good Friday Marathon
Over €3 million were donated to the Puttinu Cares organisation yesterday during the Good Friday marathon, as Maltese generosity made an appearance.
The televised fundraising marathon began at 10am and went on until 3pm, before stopping for a pause and commencing again at 9pm.
Within the first two hours, the marathon already saw half a million being collected.
In the last two hours of the marathon, the amount collected doubled, going from €1.5 million to the amazing sum of €3.1 million.
Between Thursday night and Friday early morning, hundreds of people participated in the midnight walk for Puttinu, starting off at Mosta Parish Church and Mellieħa Parish Church. Participants walked a distance of around 8km and also donated €10 to the organisation.
The walk was scaled down to honour the memory of the late Dr Victor Calvagna, who has done an incredible lot for children and families in need.
Puttinu Cares has been taking care of children with cancer since 2022. Before this time anyone who needed to go away for treatment had to see to their own accommodation, which proved to be very difficult for families.
Image credit: Puttinu Cares Facebook
