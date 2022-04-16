Over €3 Million Collected For Families In Need At Puttinu Cares’ Good Friday Marathon

Over €3 million were donated to the Puttinu Cares organisation yesterday during the Good Friday marathon, as Maltese generosity made an appearance.

The televised fundraising marathon began at 10am and went on until 3pm, before stopping for a pause and commencing again at 9pm.

Within the first two hours, the marathon already saw half a million being collected.

In the last two hours of the marathon, the amount collected doubled, going from €1.5 million to the amazing sum of €3.1 million.