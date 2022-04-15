Over €700,000 Already Collected For Puttinu Cares During Good Friday Marathon
Over €700,000 has already been collected in aid of Puttinu Cares during today’s Good Friday marathon.
The marathon kicked off at 10am this morning and went on until 3pm, with a break being taken this year to give people the opportunity to participate in Good Friday traditions and processions before it kicks off again at 9pm.
Just two hours into the marathon, the half a million mark was reached.
Yesterday, hundreds of people participated in the midnight walk for Puttinu, starting off at Mosta Parish Church and Mellieħa Parish Church. Participants walked a distance of around 8km and also donated €10 to the organisation.
Puttinu has been taking care of children with cancer since 2022. Before this time anyone who needed to go away for treatment had to see to their own accommodation, which proved to be very difficult for families.
Donate to Puttinu cares today if you have the means to
Tag someone that needs to see this