‘Paċi U Sliem’: Franco Debono Forgives PN Activist Who Had Threatened Him

Franco Debono has publicly accepted the apology of the PN activist who had previously threatened him in November.

Police had opened up an investigation into threats made against Debono, the criminal lawyer and former MP. This came after Charles Zammit had left a voice note on a Whatsapp group insisting that he “would not rest until [he] smashed his face”.

Charles Zammit took to Facebook earlier today to publicly apologise to Debono, saying that he feels sorry for what he had said.