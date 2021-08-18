WATCH: Maltese Funk Group’s Latest Music Video Definitely Won’t Leave You Jaded

Summer is starting to slow down, but the latest track by local funk group Paris to Istanbul won’t leave you feeling jaded. Shot on the backdrop of a dreamy Maltese countryside landscape, ‘You Leave Me Jaded’ is full of summer vibes with a warm sunset and a cool breeze to accompany the musicians as they jam out to their funky, new track.

The song aspires to explore the feeling of a heated romance turned cold. The track is positively charged however, as the lyrics proclaim how the person has moved on, getting ready for a Saturday night. The warm tones of the video match this summer tune perfectly, while the lyrics of the song are displayed on the screen, making it easy for anyone who wants to sing along. And I don’t doubt that you will!