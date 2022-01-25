‘Parliament Is Promoting Impunity’: Activists’ Reaction To Rosianne Cutajar’s Appointment

“Parliament keeps strengthening its complicity in impunity, one of the biggest problems that our country is fighting,” Repubblika said in a press statement.

Her latest appointment only comes two months after she was reprimanded, following an ethics breach involving murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Civil society movement Repubblika has spoken out following the news of Rosianne Cutajar’s appointment as the new president of Parliament’s health committee.

“The appointment of Rosianne Cutajar as president of the Parliament committee is a direct message from the highest institutions of our country, that for some people, regardless what they’ve committed, they’re considered as if they’ve done nothing,” it said.

Just a few weeks after the Parliament found that Cutajar had broken codes of ethics, the same Parliament appointed her president of the health committee.

“It comes as no surprise that it was the Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne that was the one to bring forward the motion for Cutajar to be appointed as the president of the health committee. After all, it was Fearne himself that had appointed Carmen Ciantar in a position bringing in 13,500 every month,” it said

“It’s also shocking that the Opposition did not object to this appointment, and we await an explanation for its position.”

Repubblika also expressed that such a move from the Maltese Parliament is an insult to its citizens and that it expects appropriate behaviour from the people chosen and paid to lead the country with integrity.

