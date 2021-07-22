Payment With More Than 50 Coins Can Actually Be Refused, Naxxar Local Council Explains

A local council has explained legal procedure for handling payments in coins after a strange incident yesterday.

The Naxxar Local Council confirmed that they, and any other council or business in Malta, have the authority to refuse a payment that includes over 50 coins after a man attempted to pay a LESA fine in one cent coins.

According to articles 1173 and 1174 of the Civil Code, creditors have the right to refuse payments including 50 coins or more.

The man was fined €23 by the LESA, and he attempted to pay this fine with one cent coins as a dare to win €200.

Upon arrival, the man scattered a large amount of coins on the front desk.