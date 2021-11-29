People Are Tattooing The Late Ismael Grima’s Face And Name On Them In Beautiful Tribute
As the island comes to terms with the shocking news with the death of Ismael Grima, his friends and loved ones are tattooing his image and name on their bodies in tribute to him.
Ismael, better known as Iz-Zy, was beloved by many over the island, with many paying tribute to the 21-year-old in various ways.
Now, photos and videos are surfacing of close friends getting Iz-Zy’s name, face, and dates tattooed on their bodies as a way of remembering him.
“A beautiful portrait of this angel in heaven.”
Some are even creating portrait artworks of the late Ismael.
Just last week, Ismael received a beautiful final farewell, which was characterised by a massive crowd of loved ones, flowers and colours that celebrated his entire life.
His Facebook profile has also since been transformed into a remembrance page, which his loved ones continue to flood with lovely memories and respect.
Just today, police confirmed that the 19-year-old passenger who was accompanying him at the time of the accident has been released from the ITU and is recovering well.
In memory of Ismael Grima