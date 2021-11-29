People Are Tattooing The Late Ismael Grima’s Face And Name On Them In Beautiful Tribute

As the island comes to terms with the shocking news with the death of Ismael Grima, his friends and loved ones are tattooing his image and name on their bodies in tribute to him.

Ismael, better known as Iz-Zy, was beloved by many over the island, with many paying tribute to the 21-year-old in various ways.

Now, photos and videos are surfacing of close friends getting Iz-Zy’s name, face, and dates tattooed on their bodies as a way of remembering him.