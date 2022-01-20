People In Quarantine Will Be Allowed To Vote In Malta’s General Election As New Law Is Approved

People stuck in mandatory quarantine will be able vote in the general election after Parliament approved a new law.

While it has not yet been specified how the voting process will take place for people in quarantine, certain possibilities have already been discussed.

“The objects and reasons of this Bill are to regulate voting by members of the Police Force during elections in Malta, the other polling days which fall prior to the actual polling day and to also regulate voting for persons suffering from a notifiable disease or in mandatory quarantine,” the recently approved bill reads.