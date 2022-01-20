People In Quarantine Will Be Allowed To Vote In Malta’s General Election As New Law Is Approved
People stuck in mandatory quarantine will be able vote in the general election after Parliament approved a new law.
While it has not yet been specified how the voting process will take place for people in quarantine, certain possibilities have already been discussed.
“The objects and reasons of this Bill are to regulate voting by members of the Police Force during elections in Malta, the other polling days which fall prior to the actual polling day and to also regulate voting for persons suffering from a notifiable disease or in mandatory quarantine,” the recently approved bill reads.
This would require a notification to public health authorities as 72 other infectious diseases currently do, as the law now specifies that it is in the hands of the Superintendent of Public Health.
It has also been specified that the finalised list would have to be ready by no later than 9pm on the evening of the election. Those that find out about their quarantine beyond the given timeframe will unfortunately not be able to vote.
Areas will then be specifically designated for the purpose of voting to take place.
What do you make of this voting procedure?