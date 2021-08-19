After Announcing First Child, Pete Buttigieg And His Husband Face Hate-Filled Comments

Earlier this week, United States Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that he and his husband will soon become parents – and some people in Malta could barely handle it. The announcement was made through a heartfelt Facebook post, wherein he described how “the process isn’t done yet” and that they are “thankful for the love, support, and respect” for their privacy. The announcement was met with very mixed reactions locally, with some very distasteful comments made about the gay couple ready to start the next chapter of their family’s life. Besides this, there were also a lot of homophobic comments directed their way.

Clayton Mercieca, Community Manager at Allied Rainbow Communities, called out people who couldn’t deal with the couple’s plans. “The fact that (some) people are irked with the idea of seeing two fathers raising a child, says a lot about them and nothing about the parents,” he said. “To them I’d say: was your upbringing determined by the gender of your parents or by the roles they played in your life?”

The fact that (some) people are irked with the idea of seeing two fathers raising a child, says a lot about them and… Posted by Clayton Mercieca on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

“If you’re concerned with a child being brought up by two fathers, is it because your care and nourishment derived solely from your mother, as society generally dictates?” “Was your father, and eventually you, taught that a man’s role in the family is to not show any emotion, care, love, affection?” Internet personality and outspoken drag queen Chucky chimed in to share the importance of PRIDE festivities in Malta.

Nispera li ma narax kumment WIEĦED jgħid li Malta m'għandniex bżonn ‘Pride’Dawn huma l-ewwel kummenti li telgħu taħt… Posted by Chucky on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

He shed light on the struggle which members of the LGBTIQ+ community face in order to be seen and treated as equals by the rest of society. And it wasn’t just these public figures calling out some people’s reactions to a gay couple having a child. “Are we living in 2021? This is the progress we achieved? Is this what we are teaching our children?”

Are we living in 2021? This is the progress we achieved? Is this what we are teaching our children? Are we really one of… Posted by Dylon Brignano on Wednesday, August 18, 2021