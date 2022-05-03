PL And PN Media Houses Are Over €20 Million In Debt To Maltese Government

The Labour Party and its respective media house are said to be around €10 million in debt from unpaid VAT, stamp duties, and water and electricity bills.

The figure was reported by Illum who also said that the PN’s media company owed €12 million to the government in the same respect.

One TV Chairman Jason Micallef did not confirm the actual amount but did not deny that the debt ran into the millions. In light of the sum incurred, he said that repayment agreements were firmly in place.

The news followed PN Leader Bernard Grech’s recent announcement that the party is €32 million in the red, losing thousands of euros because of its media company Media.Link Communications.

But despite the emerging figures, questions are still asked of the respective media houses with respect to the publishing of their accounts.