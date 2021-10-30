PM Robert Abela Blames Election Uncertainty On Nationalist Party, Says Election Decision Was An Obvious One

Prime Minister Robert Abela blames the uncertainty of a general election on the Nationalist party while also saying that election decision was an obvious one.

This was said during an interview with Abela on the Labour Party’s radio station, ONE Radio, earlier this morning.

“It was an obvious and clear decision that an election would not be held this year, so we move in the direction that keeps the morale high,” Abela said.

This comes after months of uncertainty on whether a general election will be called soon, with the majority of rumours saying that it will take place in November.

He also criticised and blamed the Nationalist party for creating fear, doubt, and uncertainty in the last months leading up to the election rumours.

“First they instilled fear about the pandemic, then the Moneyval, the FATF, and the greylisting, and then about the election, continuing to be a cause of uncertainty,” he said.

“The results that we have today speak for themselves,” he said.

In recent weeks, it was confirmed by the Prime Minister that the election will not be taking place this year, but will be held in 2022.

He also addressed how the 2022 Budget’s main goal was to incentivise citizens and keep the morale high, so businesses continue to flourish.

