PN MP And Former Mellieħa Mayor Calls For Reopening Of Locality’s Police Station
PN MP and former Mellieħa mayor Robert Cutajar has called for the reopening of the locality’s police station, stressing that the Qawra station is being stretched beyond resources.
This comes after yet another series of attacks of vandalism on residents’ cars in Qawra, with many undergoing damages such as broken windows and keying.
As it currently is, officers from the Qawra police station are not just responsible for covering Qawra, Bugibba and St Paul’s Bay, but also the entire locality of Mellieħa, one of the largest towns in Malta.
“I appeal for the police corp to understand that there is a need for a police station in Mellieħa, as the locality is continuing to grow, and it cannot continue to depend on the Qawra police station,” Cutajar told Lovin Malta, following the recent attacks.
“While I commend the work of the police, the Qawra police are being stretched out due to also needing to cover Mellieħa,” he said.
“To make a report about something that happened in Mellieħa, you need to go to Qawra,” he explained.
“There’s a massive demand in Mellieħa, with it being one of the biggest localities and covering Għajn Tuffieħa, Manikata, Selmun, Aħrax, Armier, going all the way to Ċirkewwa,” he stressed.
Cutajar confirmed that he has been speaking with Malta’s Police Commissioner on the matter, who assured him that they will be increasing police presence to remove this criminality that is only increasing in Qawra and St Paul’s Bay.
Cutajar also appealed for the instalment of CCTV cameras at the Mellieħa family park, warning of an increase in criminalities in the park.
“I appeal for the increase of police presence in such areas, as well as the instalment of CCTV cameras,” he said.
