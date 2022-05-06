PN MP And Former Mellieħa Mayor Calls For Reopening Of Locality’s Police Station

PN MP and former Mellieħa mayor Robert Cutajar has called for the reopening of the locality’s police station, stressing that the Qawra station is being stretched beyond resources.

This comes after yet another series of attacks of vandalism on residents’ cars in Qawra, with many undergoing damages such as broken windows and keying.

As it currently is, officers from the Qawra police station are not just responsible for covering Qawra, Bugibba and St Paul’s Bay, but also the entire locality of Mellieħa, one of the largest towns in Malta.

“I appeal for the police corp to understand that there is a need for a police station in Mellieħa, as the locality is continuing to grow, and it cannot continue to depend on the Qawra police station,” Cutajar told Lovin Malta, following the recent attacks.